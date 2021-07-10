Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

