Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

EPA ALO opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.33. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

