Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.54. 1,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 662,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

