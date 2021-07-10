Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and last traded at GBX 1,545 ($20.19). 8,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 58,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,555 ($20.32).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,540.89. The company has a market cap of £632.69 million and a PE ratio of 50.66.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar acquired 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

