Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $176.74. 655,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,257. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

