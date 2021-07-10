Allen Operations LLC Buys 204,100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allen Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for about 11.5% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $56,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.59. 310,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,660. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.12 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.75.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

