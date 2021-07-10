Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.25. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

