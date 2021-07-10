Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $245.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

