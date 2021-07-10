Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,257 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $94,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 5,764,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

