Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 838 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.06. 4,213,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,014. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

