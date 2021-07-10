Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,871 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. 5,061,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,271. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $393.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.