Allen Investment Management LLC Has $406.44 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $406,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $12.07 on Friday, hitting $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,350.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,759.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.