Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 1,111,357 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,357 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 3.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of The Charles Schwab worth $239,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,327,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

