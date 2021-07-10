Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in JD.com by 1,370.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.56. 11,205,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,334,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

