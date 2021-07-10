Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 415.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 48,635 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $272,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 398,981 shares of company stock worth $10,643,433 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. 528,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.