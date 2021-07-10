Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.30.

NYSE BABA opened at $205.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15. The company has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

