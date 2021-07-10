Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alibaba Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.30.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

