Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

