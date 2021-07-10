Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.92.

About Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

