Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $159,380.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $239,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKRO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

