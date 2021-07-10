Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $121.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.48. 899,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

