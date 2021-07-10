Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) & WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Critical Survey

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WillScot Mobile Mini and Agiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot Mobile Mini 0 1 7 0 2.88 Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89

WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Agiliti has a consensus price target of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than Agiliti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.5% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Mobile Mini 5.12% 8.06% 2.74% Agiliti N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and Agiliti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Mobile Mini $1.37 billion 4.65 $74.13 million $0.67 41.81 Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than Agiliti.

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats Agiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors. It operates a fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

