AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.82

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.82 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,233,072 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £449.44 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

In other AFC Energy news, insider Joe Mangion acquired 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.