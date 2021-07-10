Aeternity Price Down 3.9% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $35.68 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6,130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00086231 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,707,379 coins and its circulating supply is 339,886,436 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

