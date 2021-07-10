Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 366,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,751. The firm has a market cap of $740.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
