Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 366,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,751. The firm has a market cap of $740.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

