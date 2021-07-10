AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $67.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

AER stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. 666,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,489. AerCap has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

