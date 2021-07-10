Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,418,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.