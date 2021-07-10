Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477,793 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,012 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,128,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $604.50. 2,145,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $607.66. The company has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

