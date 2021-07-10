Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $604.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.62. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $607.66. The company has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

