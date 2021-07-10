ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADMA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.