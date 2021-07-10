Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

