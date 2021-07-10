Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,593 shares during the period. IVERIC bio makes up about 3.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ISEE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 3,573,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,686. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.67.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

