Acuta Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,893 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,532. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

