ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 285,492 shares.The stock last traded at $78.80 and had previously closed at $84.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

