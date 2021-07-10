9,913,974 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,913,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,562,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for approximately 3.6% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $3,298,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,157,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,405,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WFG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,356. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

