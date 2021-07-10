$94.11 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce sales of $94.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.71 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $89.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

CTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,411. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

