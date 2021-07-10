9,234 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMRK opened at $45.83 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

