91,700 Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 91,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $6.95 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.