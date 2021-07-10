9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 320.17% from the company’s previous close.

NMTR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NMTR stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.10. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

