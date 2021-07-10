8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post sales of $142.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.02 million to $143.54 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $604.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $706.70 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8X8 stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 407,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,739.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock worth $949,468. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

