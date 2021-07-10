8PAY Price Hits $0.0386 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $390,997.75 and $213,421.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00122353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00163540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.20 or 1.00165003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00951846 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

