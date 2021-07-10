$88.03 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report sales of $88.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $376.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $379.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

