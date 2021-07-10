8,487 Shares in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HCI Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $317,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.50. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.