$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report sales of $840,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $890,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novan in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NOVN traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $9.81. 1,453,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,534. Novan has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.