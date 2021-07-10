$807.02 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report $807.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $838.14 million and the lowest is $788.38 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 482.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $30,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAVE opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

