$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce $8.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.14 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.16. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

