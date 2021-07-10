$78.82 Million in Sales Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $78.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.14 million to $80.50 million. Talend reported sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Talend stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 233,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.86. Talend has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Talend by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Talend by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

