75,000 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Shares of NRACU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

