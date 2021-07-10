63,605 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $108,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,462,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,188. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.