5,825 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iRobot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

